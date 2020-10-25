Nine more St. Michael’s students test positive, bringing campus outbreak total to 15

Nine more students at St. Michael’s College have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total caseload from the outbreak on campus in Colchester to 15.

According to president Dr. Lorraine Sterritt, the nine new cases have been found by tracing the contacts of the six students who tested positive earlier this week. The nine students with the new cases were already in quarantine; they’re being moved into isolation and their own close contacts are now also being traced.

Dr. Sterritt wrote on Saturday, “…should we establish that these cases are in fact tied directly to a person or persons who deliberately disregarded our community’s COVID-19 protocols, there will be serious consequences for those responsible.” She did not give any indication of what those consequences might be.