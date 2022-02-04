Waterbury, VT — Nine incarcerated individuals have been reported positive for COVID-19 at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. The first case was reported on January 30 and the Vermont Department of Corrections has been testing daily at the facility since. The facility remains on full lockdown for the time being.

Currently, there are 21 total COVID-positive incarcerated individuals across five correctional facilities in Vermont. There are also 25 staff cases across six correctional facilities.