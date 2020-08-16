Nine new COVID-19 cases throughout our region on Saturday

Vermont had eight new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday. Three were in Chittenden County, while Addison County, Caledonia County, Orange County, Washington County and Windsor County each had one. Out of more than 110,000 tests performed, 1,508 have been positive. Fifty-eight people in the Green Mountain State have died.

Our New Hampshire coverage area was in the exact same situation on Saturday that it had been in on Friday, with one new infection in Grafton County and none in Sullivan County. The two counties have had 107 and 43 positive cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State as a whole reported 17 new cases, for a total of 6,980 infections out of nearly 185,000 tests. There were no new deaths; 423 New Hampshire residents have died.

There were no case updates available Saturday from county health officials anywhere in our New York coverage area — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County.