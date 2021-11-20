Nine new COVID-19 infections found at Northern State Correctional

The Vermont Department of Corrections says it’s found nine new COVID-19 cases at Northern State Correctional in Newport.

Six of the infected people are inmates, with the other three being employees. Testing was last conducted on Thursday. Northern State Correctional is in full lockdown, with 20 total cases among inmates and seven among staff.

It’s one of two Vermont corrections facilities with active outbreaks. The other is Northeast Regional Correctional in St. Johnsbury, where there are three infected inmates and two employees.