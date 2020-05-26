No charges in Royalton shooting after state’s attorney rules self defense

The Windsor County State’s Attorney’s office says a non-fatal shooting at a Royalton home was in self-defense and no charges will be filed against the man who fired the shot.

The decision was announced Tuesday by the Vermont State Police.

An investigation found that the April 15 shooting happened when Nicholas Schultz, an Arizona man who had been living at the home on Happy Hollow Road, left with a firearm and returned shortly afterward while still carrying the weapon. Schultz failed to comply with commands from the homeowner, Jason Farina, to put down his weapon.

Farina fired his own gun, wounding Schultz i the leg. Schultz was treated at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Cemter and relerased the following day.