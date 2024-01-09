State prosecutors will not file criminal charges in the drowning death of a toddler who fell into an underground water tank at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in July.

Vermont State Police say they have submitted the findings of its investigation into the death of 3-year-old Tate Holtzman to the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office, which has determined that no criminal charges are warranted.

The troopers’ investigation found that Tate was attending a licensed day-camp program at the resort in Cambridge on July 6 when he stepped on an unsecured cover to an underground cistern. The cover gave way, and the boy fell into the water.

Police said teenage lifeguards on duty at the nearby pools entered the tank and made “multiple” attempts to locate Holtzman. “These lifeguards did so at extraordinary personal risk in a heroic attempt to save Tate’s life,” the report said.

Holtman was pulled from the tank and rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He died six days later, on July 12

According to a report by the Community News Service, the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which oversees workplace safety, fined Smugglers’ Notch $31,253 for six “serious” violations related to the resort’s management of the water tank. The fine was reduced to $21,850 after the resort replaced the cover, added signs and created a plan for employee procedures.

In a statement, Tate’s parents, Jennifer and Zachary Holtzman of Cambridge, said the boy loved Smugglers’ Notch. The statement said Zachary Holtman was an employee at the resort at the time of the incident.

“Tate was the love of our lives, a very special young soul full of compassion, kindness, curiosity, creativity, and adventure. He was our only child — and like both of us, he loved to ski, ride his bike, and canoe,” the statement said. “As parents of this precious boy, we are beyond devastated by his loss, and by the fact that this tragedy occurred at what is our family’s favorite ski resort.”

State police say the Vermont Department for Children and Families, which oversees licensed daycare providers, has been conducting a separate review of the incident.