No injuries after emergency landing of commercial airline flight at BTV

The American Airlines plane shown here had to make an emergency landing at Burlington International Airport after a report of smoke somewhere on board. No one was hurt. (Photo courtesy Gene Richards)

More than 30 people are safe after the airplane they were on needed to make an emergency landing at Burlington International Airport. BTV airport manager Gene Richards said it happened shortly before 12:00 p.m. Sunday.

American Airlines Flight 5513 was inbound from Charlotte, North Carolina when it had a report of smoke somewhere within the aircraft. It was already due to land at BTV momentarily, since its scheduled arrival was exactly noontime. Local emergency crews did not find any smoke inside once the flight landed, and they cleared the scene a short time later.

Richards said a smoke warning light somewhere on board likely went off inadvertently. He also praised the efforts of first responders, saying that an emergency training exercise at the airport several weeks ago served everyone well.