Leddy Park Arena in Burlington will be open as usual on Monday after a chemical leak forced an evacuation of the building overnight.

The Burlington Fire Department says an alarm sounded in the compressor room shortly after 12:00 midnight Saturday. Maintenance staff also smelled a strong odor of ammonia. Firefighters called the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team in Barre to assist them, and the combined crews needed most of Saturday morning to decontaminate and ventilate the building.

No one was hurt; there were no activities scheduled to take place at the arena this weekend. The leak was eventually traced back to an oil filler tube for the arena’s air compressor that fell to the floor during routine maintenance, spilling both oil and ammonia.

Fire officials say Mayor Miro Weinberger has asked for a review of both this incident and the arena’s maintenance procedures.