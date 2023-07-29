Detectives from the Burlington Police Department are trying to find a suspect in connection with a downtown shots-fired incident overnight.

It took place at the intersection of College Street and South Winooski Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Chief Jon Murad says a man was pepper-sprayed near Merrill’s Roxy Cinema. The man was lying on the sidewalk when officers arrived.

He reported that the person, or people, who’d sprayed him also tried to shoot him; investigators found ballistics evidence nearby to support his claim. There were no reports of injuries as of Saturday evening.

Call the BPD at (802) 658-2704 if you know anything else. The University of Vermont Police also responded and helped collect evidence.