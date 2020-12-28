No injuries in fire that damaged downtown Burlington duplex

Everyone living in a duplex on South Union Street in downtown Burlington will need to stay somewhere else for a while after a fire overnight Sunday morning. The Burlington Fire Department wrote that it happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. directly across the street from Edmunds Middle School.

When crews arrived, they found flames in the rear of the first-floor apartment; the flames also extended into the unit on the second floor. Smoke alarms had already awakened all of the residents of both apartments prior to that, and they all escaped safely on their own. No firefighters were hurt, either.

Firefighters wrote that the building has significant damage. The cause and origin were unknown Sunday night; the Burlington City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.