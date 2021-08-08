No injuries in fire that destroyed Brandon garage

Investigators don’t know what caused a fire in Brandon early Sunday morning that destroyed a garage. However, they say it doesn’t appear to have been intentionally set, either.

That detached garage on North Street was fully involved when crews got there a little after 4:00 a.m. Vermont State Police wrote Sunday evening that the fire appears to have started inside the structure, near its overhead door.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the house. No one was hurt, but the fire caused more than $75,000 in damage.