No injuries in hazardous material spill on Route 7 in Pownal

Route 7 in Pownal is open to traffic as usual after a hazardous material spill forced it to close for much of Saturday morning.

A tractor-trailer unit owned by a company in Adams, Massachusetts was hauling liquid aluminum sulfate just before 6:30 in the morning. That’s when Vermont State Police said a valve on the trailer broke, leading to a leak onto the roadway less than half a mile north of the state line.

A wide range of entities from both states helped clean up the spill, including personnel from the company that owns the semi. No one was hurt, but Route 7 was closed near the scene for more than four hours.