No one was hurt in what the Plattsburgh City Police say was an officer-involved crash on Christmas Eve.

It took place shortly before 10:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Oak Street and Cornelia Street. Chief Pete Mitchell says an officer on patrol on Oak Street drove through the intersection under a green light when a 21-year-old woman from Saranac, New York ran a red light on Cornelia Street. The chief adds that dash cam video verifies these events.

The cruiser struck the woman’s car, which then hit a utility pole. The woman has been cited for failing to stop at the red light.