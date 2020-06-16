No new COVID-19 cases in Winooski, health officials report

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Vermont health officials reported three new positive cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, but none are from the outbreak in Winooski.

Health Department statistics show that the total number of cases in Vermont was 1,131. The number of deaths in Vermont from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has remained steady at 55 since late May. Currently there are two people hospitalized in Vermont with COVID-19, and 10 people are hospitalized under investigation for the disease.

Vermont officials have been monitoring an outbreak in Winooski that has resulted in 83 cases. But none of the cases reported Tuesday were linked to the outbreak.