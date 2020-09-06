No new COVID cases at SUNY Plattsburgh from initial batch tests on students

SUNY Plattsburgh’s first round of pool tests of its students for coronavirus has not turned up a single new positive case.

SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse screened nearly 450 samples taken on Wednesday from SUNY Plattsburgh students who’d swabbed their own mouths. The Syracuse hospital combined those samples into batches of anywhere from ten people to 25 people. Each batch was tested, and all of the batches were negative. Had any of the batches come back positive, further testing would have been done to determine which people within the batch were infected.

SUNY Plattsburgh officials plan to expand the pool testing method in the near future so that all students are included.