No new deaths in Vermont Sunday; 3 reported in New Hampshire

The Vermont Department of Health reported no new deaths of coronavirus patients Sunday; 38 people in the Green Mountain State have died. There are 812 total positive cases across the state, which is nine more than were reported on Saturday. The Vermont Department of Health is not indicating, in its daily updates, how many patients have recovered.

New Hampshire is reporting three additional deaths , which bring the Granite State’s total to 41. State health officials said in an email Sunday evening that the three patients who’ve died were elderly — two from Rockingham County and the other from Hillsborough County. The state has 1,392 patients altogether, 521 of whom have recovered from the virus. None of the 50 newly-reported positive cases are in either Grafton County or Sullivan County.

In New York, there are no new deaths in Clinton County, Essex County or Franklin County. Clinton County now has 56 patients, 37 of whom have recovered. The Clinton County Health Department sent this information in a Sunday afternoon email; their count apparently includes eight more patients than the state’s count does. Two have died, as has another person who was believed to be positive but was not confirmed as such. Essex County is reporting 36 patients and 16 recoveries, while Franklin County has 13 positive cases with no indication of how many have recovered.