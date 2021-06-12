No reported new coronavirus cases in our region Saturday

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium. Envoys from World Trade Organization member nations are taking up a proposal to ease patents and other intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines to help developing countries fight the pandemic, an idea backed by the Biden administration but opposed in other wealthy countries with strong pharmaceutical industries. On the table for a two-day meeting of a WTO panel opening Tuesday June 8, 2021, is a revised proposal presented by India and South Africa for a temporary IP waiver on coronavirus vaccines. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

The one segment of our coverage area where there was a COVID-19 update on Saturday was Franklin County, New York. It had no new cases, so its totals remained at 2,630 cases and 16 deaths with 2,607 people having recovered. As is their normal procedure on weekends, there were no case counts available from Clinton County or Essex County.

There was also no new information from anywhere in Vermont or New Hampshire. The Twin States’ respective health departments are no longer offering updates on weekends. Any new information from weekends will be reported on the following Monday.

As of last count on Friday morning, Vermont was 1,367 people away from getting 80% of the 12-and-older population vaccinated at least once. Gov. Phil Scott has said often that he’ll lift all remaining pandemic restrictions in the Green Mountain State once that threshold is reached.