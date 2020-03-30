Non-essential NY businesses to remain closed until at least April 15

FILE – In this March 13, 2020, file photo New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park, in New Rochelle, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended his sweeping New York State on Pause executive order for two more weeks. The key component of the order forces all non-essential businesses across the Empire State to remain closed until April 15.

The governor said Sunday that he has ordered all non-essential state employees to continue to work from home until that same date. April 15 is also the current end date for an order barring all non-essential gatherings of people in New York — regardless of the reason for, or the size of, such a gathering.

Gov. Cuomo also reiterated that although New York now has nearly 60,000 cases of coronavirus, he believes the virus has not yet reached its apex in the state. On several occasions this week, the governor mentioned that he was expecting the apex to arrive within the next two to three weeks.