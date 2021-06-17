‘Non-life-threatening’ injuries in Essex Junction crash

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. – A Thursday afternoon crash at the intersection of Weed Road and Jericho Road in Essex Junction sent two people to the hospital with injuries that police believe are not life-threatening.

Officer Robert Hall said a driver crossed the center line and collided with another driver, and when first responders arrived, one vehicle was off the road and the other was stopped in the roadway.

“When we arrived on scene, there were two vehicles involved, one was still in the roadway, the other was pushed off to the side of the road,” Hall said. “Both passengers were transported to the hospital, it doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.”

One driver had facial lacerations, while it’s unclear what injuries the other driver may have sustained.

Hall said one driver was an adult, while the other a teenager.