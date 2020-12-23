Non-profit raises money through virtual Santa calls

This year, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington partnered with Santa Claus to give virtual calls from the North Pole as an alternative way of fundraising. The Ronald McDonald house raised $25,000 dollars from their virtual calls.

The calls from Santa gave families a personalized and safe experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a donation based fundraiser where families could donate online and receive a call from Santa. Depending on how much families donated, kids received a pre-recorded phone call, a one on one phone call, or a zoom video chat.

Development Director at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington, Sadie Jones said they were excited to raise as much as they did, but it was a decrease compared to previous years.

“We are ending the year with about an 80% deficit in fundraising, it’s just the nature of the pandemic, and we continue to come up with different strategies and find resources that can help us,” Jones said. “People’s hearts are still there and they want to help and support families.”

Every year, the organization hosts the Jingle Bell Express, a holiday train ride that brings together thousands of people and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars. But this year they had to cancel because of the pandemic, and they had Santa calls in place of this.

The non-profit organization provides emotional support, comfort and temporary lodging to families of children who are in the hospital. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington accepts online donations if you are interested in supporting a family.