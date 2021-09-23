Non-profit will send bikes and sewing machines to developing countries

A Vermont non-profit is collecting bikes and sewing machines and sending them to developing countries.

It’s called “Pedals for Progress Vermont”, which is part of the “Pedals for Progress” program in New Jersey.

“The main goal is to make them as compressible as possible so you can ship as many as you can,” Paul Demers, volunteer said.

Demers has worked for the non-profit for more than 20 years. They have shipped 4200 bikes in total.

“Vermont bikes have gone to Tanzania and Nicaragua,” Demers said. “Sewing machines have gone to Fiji and Albanian.”

It’s a process to get them ready.

“We flip the bike over, turn the handlebars,” Demers said. “So they take up as little space as possible, and tighten the seat, and it’s ready to go.”

Once those bikes reach the developing countries, Demers said they help the people in many ways.

“Here is an example, if you are a healthcare worker, if you are going from a village and you can get on this mountain bike,” Demers said. “Suddenly your capabilities to reach out to people are not doubled but they are quadrupled.”

They also plan to send sewing machines which will help provide economic opportunities for the people there.

“If you can imagine a sewing machine for a struggling family can help provide an income, otherwise they are struggling to feed themselves,” Bob Thompson, volunteer said.

Thompson was a peace corps volunteer.

“I have seen the conditions that they have to live in and transportation is something that we take for granted here,” Thompson said. “And it’s not something that is always available there.”

Demers said it’s fulfilling to know these household items we may take for granted, will make a difference elsewhere.

“Sometimes just doing a little bit over years, really adds up to a lot,” Demers said.

They are collecting bikes on Friday September 24, at National Life in Montpelier from 3:30 to 7 p.m. And Saturday at the Burton store in Burlington’s South End from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Everyone who donates a bike or sewing machine, is asked to give $15 dollars to help pay for a portion of the shipping.