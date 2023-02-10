Members of Vermont’s LGBTQ+ community are celebrating a victory this week, as new parents in the state now have a third gender option on their child’s initial birth certificates.

Along with ‘M’ for male and ‘F’ for female, parents in Vermont can now select gender marker ‘X’ to identify their children as nonbinary at birth. The change happened after an appeal from South Royalton Legal Clinic made its way through Vermont Probate Court on Friday, Feb. 3.

Attorneys with the clinic say adding the nonbinary option helps legitimize it as a gender.

“People should have that option to choose nonbinary from birth,” said Meg York, the lead attorney for South Royalton Legal Clinic’s LGBTQ+ Family Law Project. “Nonbinary is a valid and legitimate gender option. It is legally recognized here in Vermont, and we felt that … because it’s legally recognized … we needed to make sure that we legitimized it by allowing it to always be an option, and the probate court agreed.”

This change comes ten months after Gov. Phil Scott signed Act 88 into law. The act allowed Vermonters to change the gender on their birth certificates as the please, but it did not allow gender marker ‘X’ to be an option on initial birth certificates.