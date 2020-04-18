North Country Airports set to receive over $5.9 Million in relief aid

Air travel might be hit harder, during the coronavirus pandemic, than most sectors of the US economy. As a result, North Country Airports are set to see more than $5.9 million dollars in federal aid.

But the Airline Industry, is beginning to see some relief funding. Several North Country Airports, will see relief funding from the recent economic stimulus bill. However, local officials are saying they’re still left wanting more.

Plattsburgh international is receiving a little over $2 million dollars. Lake city Mayor Colin Read says, although it’s a good start, more needs to be done. “County activities and local activities really have been left out, and yet you recognize, there’s a real cost that entities like the airport or the City or the County is facing right now, so any help is appreciated. I really think they need to expand that dramatically.”

And while the $2 million dollars will help, Airport Director Chris Kreig says, the airport may be left with some tough decisions in the near future anyway. “Is it going to cover everything? Id like to say it would, but I doubt that’s going to be the case. So you know, like every other airport out there, you know, we’re going to be making some decisions you know, in the future, as to how we go forward with things. And they’re going to be some difficult decisions. We’re just one of many airports in the country that are facing these situations.”

Kreig says the funding will be mainly used to help offset the operating costs of the airport, and the money lost because of the pandemic.