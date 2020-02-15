North Country chapter of American Red Cross continuing ‘Home Fire Campaign’ in New York

The North Country chapter of the American Red Cross was in Franklin County on Saturday, installing free smoke alarms in homes, and educating families about proper fire safety protocol.

For at least 5 years now, the American Red Cross has been following through with this initiative, installing smoke alarms in peoples homes for free. Saturday, the North Country chapter helped residents of Tupper Lake, New York; equip their homes.

“It’s a free program, anyone can sign up for it. Just give us a call,” says Michael Taylor, Disaster Preparedness Specialist for the American Red Cross. “Register online to find your local Red Cross chapter, and we will come and do it”.

It’s all apart of their national campaign, the ‘Home Fire Campaign’, helping to make sure people are ready for when disaster strikes. So why are smoke detectors so important you may ask?

“Smoke detectors, they are… your first warning if there’s an emergency in your home,” says Taylor. But aside from the installation piece, Taylor and his team are also educating the public how to be fire safe. “We provide fire safety education. So we make sure that families know, some of the common sense items of fire safety in your home.”

Since the beginning of the program, the American Red Cross has installed hundreds of smoke detectors in homes.

Taylor tells us that so far, “over 900 families have been saved so to speak, because they had the early warning detection of smoke detectors that we went in and installed personally ourselves.”

If you or someone you know needs a smoke detector installed in the house, be sure to give the American Red Cross a call or to register on their website, so they can set you up with some.