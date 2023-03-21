BEEKMANTOWN, NY — North Country towns came together to honor a man, Henry Dupell, who spent more than a quarter century helping to keep the roads clear.

Henry Dupell spent 26 years working for the highway department in the town of Beekmantown plowing the roads in the winter and repairing them in the warmer months.

Dupell might still be there had cancer not cut his career short in 2017. Sadly, Dupell passed away last Friday from cancer.

Dupell’s colleagues came together to honor him the way he would want on the day of his funeral.

“We’re here for a long dedicated employee of the town of Beekmantown, Henry Dupell was an employee for 26 years, and we are here to do a little procession for him with the trucks, and give him his last ride in a plow truck,” said Highway Superintendent Roger Perry.

Perry began working with Dupell in 1998, and became his boss in 2008.

“We’re like a big family, and our job is obviously to take care of the town roads. So when time comes, you make a phone call and family comes together and gets the job done. That’s the type of person Henry was,” said Perry.

Members from the towns of Beekmantown, Plattsburgh, Schuyler Falls, Mooers, Saranac, Chazy, Ausable, and Clinton all came out to show their support for Dupell and his family.

“Henry was a great guy to work with. A very nice person. I met Henry 9 years ago, when I started working in the town of Plattsburgh and had a lot of respect for Henry,” said Highway Maintenance Worker Larry Barnaby.

“I think it means a lot, and i know it means a lot to the family. Some of the family has already spoken about it and they’re just honored that this could take place and it’s an honor being here to help with something like this,” said Barnaby.

Everyone at the procession shared a similar sentiment, that they were happy to honor Dupell’s dedication to his job, his town, and his family.