North Country families share excitement about border-opening plans slated for November

Families from Northern New York call the country’s most recent border announcement a relief.

With reopening plans slated for November, vaccinated travelers will soon be allowed to enter the US after almost 19 months.

Despite living just 30 miles from Canada, a married couple in Cadyville, New York couldn’t see their loved ones for most of the pandemic.

“It has been tremendously hard,” said Jordon Leblanc. “We’ve had to post-pone travel plans, gatherings have been on hold, and I know the whole region has just felt tension of something is lacking.”

Leblanc has lived in the states since 2012, while the rest of his family — his five siblings, parents, and 90-year-old grandparents — live in New Brunswick. He is an ambassador of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, working closely with President and CEO Gary Douglas. He says he has been encouraged by his advocacy to reopen the border.

One woman’s Canadian citizenship allowed her entry into Canada during the pandemic, but she couldn’t go with her husband, who is American.

“He had to drive my son to the border. My little 13-year-old crossed by foot. I could see my husband on the other side, we would wave at each other and that’s as close as we got. It was eerie,” said Sylvie Nelson from Saranac Lake, New York.

‘Devastating’ is how another North Country family described it as they couldn’t be with their newborn grandson in Montreal – a trip they took every weekend until the border shutdown in March 2020.

“We missed a lot of special things. We missed a lot of the milestones of our only grandchild and just getting to connect with him and bond with him was really hard,” said Mary Curry from Chazy Lake, New York.

Luckily since August 9, these families have been able to reunite with their loved ones.

“When they officially opened the border, we were first in line, we had our Arrivecan App, our vaccination cards and we went right through without a problem,” said Mary’s husband, Don Curry.

Leblanc visited his family in October for the first time since the pandemic. He says he hadn’t seen his father since March 2020 or his relatives for three years. He is even more thrilled they will soon make the trip south.

“For hundreds if not thousands of people along the border this is a huge sigh of relief, and I am one of those people,” said Leblanc.