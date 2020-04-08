North Country feeling left out as fight against COVID-19 ramps up

Here in the North Country, the number of coronavirus cases are not as severe as they are downstate, more specifically New York City. That said, there is a hidden factor revealing why those numbers may be so low, and it has to do with testing.

In Plattsburgh, the battle against the virus comes down to the number of available test kits.

As Plattsburgh Mayor, Colin Read tells me, numbers don’t always tell the full story. “The rural areas like ours, seem to be kind of forgotten in the resource allocation, as more resources tend to be going to the bigger cities where they tend to appear to have a bigger problem.”

The City of Plattsburgh is only able to test about 12 people per day, that’s about .3% of the county being tested. With the majority of those tests, headed off to larger cities and high impact areas.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, says we shouldn’t need to have States and Counties competing for materials, a problem which she says could be solved here in the United States. “From the federal perspective, this is highlighting that we’re too dependent on our foreign manufacturers, rather than domestic manufacturing or north american manufacturing. And I think that is a lesson learned that we’re going to have to tackle in the future.”

And while it is primarily resources such as masks and ventilators that are being talked about, Kenneth Thayer, the Associate Vice President of Patient Care Operations at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, says a possible health care worker shortage is what scares him most.

But he says rest assured, CVPH has a plan, and has been training workers from other parts of the hospital in the event they’re needed. “They’re getting trained up to speed so that they could take care of a critically ill patient. And then we also have educators throughout the building, that are critical care educators that could fill the space with some additional staff there. So we’ve got a pretty good pool and again, we’re still concerned that may not be enough”.

Mayor Read hopes the City of Plattsburgh will receive some of the rapid test machines soon.