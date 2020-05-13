North Country gets green light from Gov. Cuomo to enter phase 1 of re-opening

Governor Andrew Cuomo has given the green light for businesses in the North Country to begin entering phase 1 of re-opening.

Starting this Friday, May 15th… North Country businesses in construction, retail, manufacturing, forestry, fishing, and agriculture, can begin re-opening. Finally meeting all seven criteria needed to get up and running, the North Country will start phase 1 of their plan to fully open back up.

While things are beginning to look on the bright side, officials warn, they’re erring on the side of caution, and it may be some time before we even reach phase two. “These phases are going to be weeks apart, so we have the ability to get a good understanding of whats going on in terms of spread of disease, as the reopening happens,” says, Erin Streiff, Director of Healthcare Services, at the Clinton County Health Department.

But before businesses can open up their doors, there are certain guidelines and precautions they must follow, as things will look different the next time you head in to your favorite store.

President and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, Gary Douglas, stresses that businesses “don’t just open your doors, you gotta have a plan in place, and you gotta comply with the guidelines. And so all businesses should start now, in preparing those plans to be ready for when the phase eventually comes, that they’re a part of.”

Officials say they plan to open all businesses through a period of 4 phases, which will occur over the next month or so… as long as there is not a spike in new cases. Governor Cuomo also announced that effective this afternoon, Clinton County, among 12 others, will be able to resume elective surgeries.