Plattsburgh, NY — The North Country Girl Scouts are getting prepared to start selling cookies on Friday, that includes a brand new cookie, Adventurefuls.

Last year, cookie sales were virtual due to the pandemic, but this year, the girl scouts will be back in the community. ““We are very excited to bring cookies to the North Country, our girls are ready! We are going to be in the communities having community boost sales in late March but in the meantime we are taking initial orders now for cookie delivery in March,” said Troop Leader Lauren Currie.

While the cookie program is the largest girl-led business in the world, people should remember the organization is not just about cookies. “Girl scouting is great for girls, its a confidence builder and they get to make new friends.”

Ava, who has been a girl scout for five years shared, “I like most about being a girl scout is I really enjoy learning many new things and going on so many experiences and trips.”

The majority of the proceeds from selling cookies stay local. “75% of the sales go to support girl scout programming our camps, girl scout rewards that support the troops.”