With more than 150 active shooter situations so far this year, local agencies are keeping preparedness at the forefront, by participating in training in Saranac Lake on active shooter situations and how to respond to them.

From tactical training at the Saranac Lake High School to the Citizens Advocates building for situational drills, each training was run by the Saranac Lake Police Department.

“It essentially culminates with a live scenario, with simulation rounds where there is an actual bad person, in there, that we’re going to go seek out,” said Darin Perrotte, Saranac Lake Police Chief.

Perrotte said they model training drills after real life situations that have happened.



With multiple false threats made to schools across the state in recent weeks, which are commonly known as “swatting”, some are worried agencies may not respond to all calls with the same level of intensity; but Perrotte said they respond to every call as if it was real.

“If there is a threat, we are coming in and we are taking it seriously,” Perrotte said. “We’re going to process it methodically, slowly, and clear the building, and take all the appropriate steps.”



Officers from Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, Tupper Lake, Malone, City of Plattsburgh, and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department will participate in the training along with the New York State Police and New York State Forest Rangers.