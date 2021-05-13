North Country lawmakers calling for vaccine eligibility to be expanded to Canadian truckers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Local lawmakers are calling on the New York State Department of Health to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at the Northern Border.

New York State Senator Patty Ritchie and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk urged the DOH on Thursday to expand vaccine eligibility to commercial truckers entering the state from Canada.

This is following guidance from New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo that expanded eligibility to non-New York tourists.

In a letter from Senator Ritchie and Assemblyman Walczyk to State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, both lawmakers asked for clarification regarding whether this eligibility included commercial truckers.

Ritchie and Walczyk stated that it does not cover these truckers, they urge the Commissioner to further expand eligibility.

The letter reads: