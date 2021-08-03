North Country lawmakers react to AG’s report on Cuomo

New York’s two U.S. Senators reiterated their stance and other lawmakers from the North Country are adding their voices to the list.

Republican New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said this confirms a toxic and hostile work environment under the most powerful man in New York State. He added, there needs to be action.

“There is no CEO in New York State, and for that matter I believe in America that would still be the CEO if a report like this came out about their work environment and actions against them,” Senator Ortt said.

Locally, the Plattsburgh Town Supervisor, Michael Cashman reacted to the news.

“When any victim comes forward with an allegation their voice needs to be taken seriously as well as protected,” Cashman said.

On the state level Democratic Assemblyman Billy Jones said harassment in the workplace should never be tolerated.

“I want to applaud the brave women who stepped forward to tell their story,” Assemblyman Jones said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added her name to a list of top democratic leaders, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who previously called for the governor to step down.

“As we have said before, the reported actions of the governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate and completely unexpectable,” Senator Schumer said. “No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office.”

New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik went as far as saying Cuomo should be arrested.

“Now President Biden is reversing course, stopping short of calling for Governor Cuomo to be prosecuted or impeached,” Stefanik said. “President Biden’s response to the AG’s report makes him complicit in the crimes committed by sexual predator Governor Cuomo.”

Republican Senator Dan Stec said in February, he was one of the very first to call on Governor Cuomo to resign.

“Cuomo asked for an independent investigation, which is exactly what’s happened.” Senator Stec said. “Now the result is in, the truth is out and it is time for him to go.”