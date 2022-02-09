Plattsburgh, NY — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that starting on February 10, masks will no longer be required in an indoor setting across New York but counties, cities and businesses can still choose to require masks.

Plattsburgh restaurant owners received the news with mixed reactions, with some believing the move will help bring in more customers while others are concerned about safety.

“I am a little concerned with the mask mandate going away just for my staff,” said Carol McLean, owner of Irises Café & Wine Bar. “They are facing the customers for a length of time. Multiple customers so I feel like we will wear masks until we see the positivity rates and case counts really drop.”

“The business restaurant depends entirely on the customers,” commented Daikimy Ramirez, a line cook at Pizza Bono. “We want to get back to normal. We want to see lunch, plenty of people having lunch.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones released the following statement in response to the announcement:

“With Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement today lifting the mask mandates for businesses, I want to thank local business owners and patrons for their patience over the past couple of months. I agree with both New York State United Teachers and New York State Council of School Superintendents who have called on the Governor to provide reasonable and achievable metrics for when the mandate will be lifted. All institutions that still have mask mandates also need clear guidance for when the requirements can be lifted. It’s also important to note that the best defense against COVID-19 is getting vaccinated and boosted.”

Despite the mask mandate being lifted for indoor businesses, the mask mandate for New York schools remains in effect through at least February 21.