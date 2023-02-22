The North Country is used to winter storms, but there haven’t been very many this year. Emergency services says making sure to stay safe while driving is a good reminder for everybody. “If you are driving, take plenty of time, adjust your speed and your driving to the road conditions, if it’s slippery leave space and go slow,” said Jackie Bray, the Commissioner of the New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Bray says while there isn’t much ice expected, power outages could happen due to wind gusts and she emphasized the importance of safety in the event of an outage, by staying safe while using alternative heating sources. “Generators need to be outside and away from the home, you never want to use your gas stove for heat, if you’ve got fires going you just want to make sure to stay in those rooms and monitor those alternative heating sources,” Bray said.

On the flip side, the snow is good news for winter recreation lovers, as places like Whiteface Mountain haven’t been able to rely on natural snow this winter.

“Whiteface hasn’t necessarily struggled with the lack of snow, it makes it more challenging, and the weather in general this year has been more challenging,” said Whiteface General Manager Aaron Kellett. “We haven’t had that reliable cold weather, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs which has made it more challenging to make snow.”

Kellett believes some of the best skiing of the season is in late February and into March, and he’s excited to start it with a bang. He said crews will stay late and arrive early to plow the parking lots and shovel the lifts, so people can enjoy the fresh snow.

The City of Plattsburgh has announced a parking ban on all of its roads until further notice, but parking is allowed in all city lots during the ban and paid parking will not be enforced. Clinton County Public Transit will not run Thursday due to the storm, according to a spokesperson.