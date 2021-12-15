With COVID-19 cases rising and the omicron variant looming, Canada is changing its guidance to advise people to avoid non-essential travel but the northern border remains open.

Local businesses in the North Country have already been impacted by lack of border traffic during the pandemic and any talk of restricting travel is concerning.

Lakeside Coffee in Rouses Point, New York may look empty during the winter season but is oft packed with people in the summertime, the majority of whom are Canadians. Owner Norman Lague remarked, “It’s very important and vital to the economics of the local region to go ahead and have Canadians come from Canada and be allowed to pass through the border freely.

We do want to get back to normal at some point, we understand there is a pandemic but we think it can be done in a safe manner.”

Canadians are a major contributor to the region’s tourism industry as they dock boats in marinas around Lake Champlain and travel to engage in recreational activities like hiking in the Adirondacks.

“With the recent lighting up of travel restrictions, we did see more Canadian travel coming down checking on their boats and passing through,” said Lague.

Lawmakers in the North Country don’t want to see the border shut down again. Local Congresswoman Elise Stefanik fears the economic impact. “Imposing more requirements on cross-border travel would only make our nation’s current supply chain worse,” said Rep. Stefanik in a statement.

Senator Dan Stec emphasized this sentiment in a statement. “Keeping the northern border open to all is important for our economy and to many families on both sides of the border.”

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is glad that Canada is keeping the border open. “While the Canadian Government has been actively considering possible new restrictions on international travel,” notes Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, “we are pleased that for the time being at least, they have decided to advise Canadians not to travel internationally but are not changing current requirements at the land border.

Our Canadian friends may still visit for up to 72 hours without a test, and Americans can still visit Canada with use of the ArriveCan app and a PCR test. We welcome this restraint.”