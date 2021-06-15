North Country residents optimistic after state reaches 70% vaccination goal

Despite the North Country having one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, people in Plattsburgh are feeling optimistic.

In Tuesday’s press conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo called it “a moment that changed us individually and as a society.”

“And a moment that no one will ever forget and nobody should ever forget,” Governor Cuomo said.

Statewide the positivity rate in New York is at .40%. As of Monday, in the North Country, the percent positive is .56%.

“New York State has fully vaccinated a larger share of adults than any other big state in the country,” Governor Cuomo said.

The state has administered over 20 million vaccines. This milestone has left some people in Plattsburgh, ready to socialize.

“I wasn’t able to see a lot of my relatives’ nieces and nephews and that was pretty tough on me,” Kevin Zimmerman, Plattsburgh resident, said.

He feels safe knowing 70% of New Yorkers have had their first dose.

“I feel pretty good about it,” Zimmerman said. “I feel safe out here knowing that the vast majority of the population of New York State has been vaccinated.”

Joe Ferris, another Plattsburgh resident, is excited to meet new people.

“So I think that getting back together and doing those things that we always enjoyed is going to be crucial for our mental health,” Ferris said.

The owner of Aleka’s Restaurant, Peter Kritziotis said they don’t require a mask if you are fully vaccinated. They are allowing 100% capacity inside and out.

“People want to be out,” Kritziotis said. “People have been cooped up in their homes with rules and people just want to break free and I see it myself and in myself.”

Governor Cuomo is hopeful that life is getting back to normal.

“Life is about seeing people, life is about loving, life is about celebrating, life is about enjoying,” Governor Cuomo said.