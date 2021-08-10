North Country residents react to Cuomo’s Resignation

On Tuesday, Plattsburgh residents felt many emotions, after hearing Governor Cuomo’s Resignation.

“I think he did the right thing,” Brandon Bouchard, Plattsburgh resident said. “I think it’s unfortunate the actions that he took that brought him to this place.”

Bouchard has lived in Plattsburgh his entire life. He said he hopes we can move on and grow from this.

“I think his policies were alright,” Bouchard said. “I think harassment obviously is an issue in the workplace that’s clearly not tolerated.”

Jean Preston, another Plattsburgh resident, called the news expected.

“I just found out while I was driving my car,” Preston said. “It doesn’t really surprise me.”

Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest released a statement on this.

“​This really is the right move to acknowledge the voices of the victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment,” Mayor Rosenquest said. “This is also the right move for NY State.”

As well as Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

“Let us not confuse Cuomo’s resignation with justice,” Cashman said. “Victims must still have their day in court.”

The majority of people said they are thrilled the next governor is a woman.

“I hope the new governor brings excellent policy ideas with her,” Bouchard said.