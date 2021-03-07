North Country restaurants will be able to raise seating capacity to 75% on March 19

Restaurants across New York’s North Country will be allowed to fill 75% of their seats with customers soon. That capacity threshold is going to apply to eateries everywhere in the Empire State except for New York City.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office wrote Sunday that the shift to three-fourths capacity will take place on Friday, March 19, the same day that restaurants in neighboring Connecticut will be allowed to return to full capacity again.

At the moment, New York restaurants anywhere but the Big Apple can operate at 50% capacity. Seating capacity at New York City establishments will remain at 35%; the governor’s office is not offering any indications of that limit being raised anytime soon.