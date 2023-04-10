Bucket by bucket, students at the North Country School, just outside of Lake Placid, learn the process it takes to make a staple of Vermont and northern New York.

“During the class day, we come out with the students and we collect sap through our bucket system all by hand, and students work together to get that work done,” North Country School Garden manager Kim Narol. “We’ve made 30 gallons of syrup so far this year, which is a pretty good year,” she said.

It’s not just learning how to make maple syrup, they’re also using the sugaring process to learn math, science, and even poetry. “We had our 7th graders do a whole unit focusing on science and chemistry and the science of the sap and water content in our trees and how that works,” said Narol. She also said 4th graders worked on sensory poetry, focusing on writing poetry about trees and their maple syrup.

“I really enjoy sugaring, the process of doing everything, and how much work you have to put in for something that tastes so good.” said 8th grader River. Andrew, also an 8th grader, shared a similar sentiment, saying that he and his friends created an efficient 3 person system that he likes a lot.

The school also has a farm to table approach and students get to enjoy the maple syrup they help make during breakfast on Thursdays, when the school serves French toast or pancakes.

Another student said he has a new appreciation for hard work after taking part in the sugaring process “I’m starting to realize it’s really hard work to collect stuff like this, and I’m more grateful for the things that I get now,” said 8th grade student Joel.

Community members can also enjoy the syrup students help make, on Saturday May 13th the school is having a free pancake breakfast for anyone who wants to come, where the students will serve community members and talk about their experience helping make the maple syrup.