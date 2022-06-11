Brenda Stevens is one of the committee co-chairs for the Relay For Life of Plattsburgh. She’d already been stepping out to fight cancer at the annual event for more than a decade.

“My husband, my daughter and my father were all survivors,” she said. “We just lost my father two years ago.”

However, in light of recent medical news for her, this year’s relay is especially poignant.

“I was just diagnosed two months ago with a form of renal cell carcinoma,” Stevens said.

She added that going from the status of a caregiver to that of someone currently fighting cancer — while continuing to raise money for that fight — has been a surreal experience.

“There’s a lot of people I hadn’t told, and it was very hard to put on the purple shirt,” Stevens said. “When I put it on, the people that didn’t know, knew, and it was just — they were shocked.”

She and the other organizers had a fundraising goal of $125,000 for this year. The American Cancer Society uses the proceeds for a wide range of purposes, from funding cancer research to offering support services for current patients and their families.

As of 6:00 p.m. Friday, they sat at about the $105,000 mark; they’re fully expecting to meet that goal. Five North Country school districts have pitched in toward it.

“We had Chazy, Beekmantown, Northern Adirondack, Rouses Point and Peru schools,” American Cancer Society Northeast Region senior development manager Joan Sterling said. “These kids got together and did luminaria bags.”

Each bag contains a candle and represents someone whose life has been touched by cancer in some way, whether as a survivor, as someone currently battling the disease or as a loved one lost. The students’ efforts were visible throughout Friday evening.

“We have luminaria gardens for all the schools (on the infield at the Clinton County Fairgrounds track), and these schools together raised over $4,000,” Sterling said.

Some of the young people who made them took some time to admire their own handiwork.

Sterling added, “I actually had a little girl earlier that was looking for her bag that she did at school, so that was really cool!”

Local 22 & Local 44 News is proud to sponsor the Relay For Life of Plattsburgh for the fifth consecutive year. The relay event itself marked its 25th anniversary Friday night.