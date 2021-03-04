North Country vaccinates hundreds more at new site

North Country residents rolled up their sleeves today, thanks to a new vaccine site at Clinton Community College.

Already, nearly a quarter of eligible residents in Clinton County have received their first shot. On Thursday, hundreds more were added to the list.

“I haven’t been able to see my babies and stuff for over a year,” said Plattsburgh resident Carolyn Bouchard.

For her and her husband, getting the shot was an emotional experience.

“I have a great-grandson, and I have only seen one time when he was four months old,” said Bouchard.

The vaccine site had 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine available Thursday. Two-hundred were reserved for those 65 and older. The remaining 300 shots were given to essential workers, including educators, restaurant employees, delivery drivers, and those with underlying conditions.

“We are using our weekly allotment of vaccine to vaccinate the Clinton County public,” said spokesperson Molly Flynn with the Clinton Country Health Department.

Flynn explained the vaccine site moved from the fieldhouse at Suny Plattsburgh to the gymnasium at Clinton Community College. Residents can sign up for an appointment online and quickly get their shot.

“When I came here, is was effortless. Within five minutes, I had it. And now I’m just waiting for the time to see if there is a reaction,” said John Momot, owner of Plattsburgh RV Store.

People are advised to wait for 15 minutes, in case of side effects. Owner and operator of the Plattsburgh Chick-Fil-A Michael King also says the process was quick and painless.

“It’s an awesome thing that they’re allowing essential workers on the front-lines, so to speak, the opportunity to get the vaccine,” said King.

Flynn says the department is ready and willing to get more shots in the arm, it just depends on the supply.

“The only hold up right now is the amount of vaccine that we have available. That the state has available, that the country has available…we are ready to make sure you have that vaccine once we have it,” said Flynn.

Flynn says more in the 65+ age bracket will be vaccinated on Friday. Three-hundred second doses will be available in the facility as well. The site didn’t have the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. However, the Green Mountain State received 5400 of those doses.

Flynn says there are also numerous other vaccine sites for North Country residents.