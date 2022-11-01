One week ahead of election day, early voting is underway across the region, and it started this weekend in New York, where there’s a tight race for governor. In the north country, there’s a pitched battle for the 21st district congressional seat.

Some voters spoke about the issues motivating them to cast a ballot.

At the clinton county government center- they’ve already had over 1,500 submit their ballots

Desiree Monroe is voting on the republican side for this election and she believes Lee Zeldin is the best option for governor on the issue of gun control.

“I’m a gun owner, I own property, I also have police officers who are my children, and watched to repeals the acts and bonds such as that, that they’ve done,” Monroe said.

One democratic voter who is worried most about reproductive rights.

“I do not think the government has the right to step in where it’s a private thing for women,” said Mickey Donovan. “Some people don’t think abortion is right, but they don’t have the rights to tell somebody else what they need to do”.

For Linda Gaboriau- the events on January 6th are weighing heavily on her mind, particularly as she considers the race for the 21st congressional district, which matches incumbent republican Elise Stefanik against democrat challenger Matt Castelli.

“The republicans, after what happened January 6th I have no respect for them, all the ones that were in office let them get away with it, like Elise Stefanik, they let him get away with not being impeached when he should’ve been,” said Gaboriau.

Last week, Congresswoman Stefanik held a rally for her supporters in Saranac Lake- and one of her supporters’ main issue was public safety.

“The most important thing to me is the crime, making our state safe again, it’s not safe, and it’s not safe for children, they’re being indoctrinated in school, and the taxes are extremely high”.

According to a new Emerson College Polling/ PIX 11/ and The Hill survey- Governor Kathy Hochul has an 8 point lead over Lee Zeldin in the governor’s race.

Both Essex and Franklin county have had just over 630 early voters each, and both boards said they’re happy with how turnout has been so far.

Early voting ends on November 6th- before the full election day on November 8th.