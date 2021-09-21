North Macedonian leaders visit Vermont to expand partnership

Under the golden dome Tuesday, a display of partnership between Vermont and North Macedonia’s militaries, as the European delegation was welcomed to the Green Mountain State.

For more than 25 years, Vermont’s guard has provided training and support through the state partnership program.

“We’re ready to explore growing our relationship from military to military to include the possibility of an enhanced economic initiative,” Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight said.

The meeting comes on the heels of Knight’s trip to eastern Europe this spring. He, along with Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle toured the country for more opportunities of partnership, including agriculture, tourism, academics, and medicine. The eastern European leaders are now on a trip to Vermont, to do much of the same.

“Security today looks different,” said Lt. Gov. Gray. “It includes economic security, climate security, and if we’re going to have a meaningful long-term partnership, economic relationship is really key.”

North Macedonia also recently earned new membership with NATO, something Minister of Defense Radmila Shekerinska says is prompting this next level of partnership.

“It is the human contacts with Vermont, the day to day relationships with many men and women on both sides of the Atlantic that made this goal possible,” she said.