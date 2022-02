Fluctuating temperatures create more pot holes on …

In retirement announcement, VT Sec. of State warns …

Rescue dogs saved from dog meat trade arrive in Vermont

CityPlace Mall officially closes down, what comes …

Schools could start dropping masks later this month

Plattsburgh reopens search for police chief

Plattsburgh reopens search for police chief

UVM Medical Center wage proposal accepted by the …

Vermont faces urgent push to ban ‘No Knock Warrants’

Enosburg Falls principal placed on leave after using …

Burlington faces shortage in crossing guards