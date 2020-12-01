Northern Vermont University gets $3.5 million gift

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — Northern Vermont University has received a $3.5 million gift from an alumnus of Lyndon State College.

The school announced that the gift from Mark Valade is the largest in the Vermont State College System’s history. The Caledonian Record reports that Valade is the CEO of Carhartt, Inc., and the great-grandson of the founder of Carhartt.

The university says the donation will help build the NVU Learning and Working Community, a partnership between the institution and local businesses and organizations to provide hands-on learning opportunities and career pathways for students.

Lyndon State College merged with Johnson State College in 2018 to create Northern Vermont University.