Police in Northfield are investigating hazing allegations involving the Norwich University women’s rugby team, according to the Barre Montpelier Times Argus.

Law enforcement agencies went to a dormitory on the Norwich campus on Friday to collect evidence. Northfield Police Chief John Helfant told the newspaper that the search warrants were connected to hazing allegations involving “branding and waterboarding of and by NU students.”

A Norwich spokesperson said the university is cooperating with the investigation. The probe began on March 20 with a report of someone being held at knifepoint inside the dorm that was searched on Friday. The alleged victim was said to be a player on the women’s rugby team.