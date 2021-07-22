Northfield man wanted on attempted murder charges to be extradited to Vermont

Aleksander Cherkasov, 19, of Northfield, is awaiting extradition back to Vermont on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. (Photo courtesy Northfield Police Dept.)

Prosecutors in Washington County say a 19-year-old Northfield man accused of attempted murder is expected to be extradited to Vermont on Thursday for arraignment.

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, was arrested in Nevada last month after fleeing the state in the wake of an alleged assault of two women in March. Police say Cherkasov was involved in an argument with two female acquaintances and struck one of them; he then almost hit one of the women with his vehicle.

The women were able to drive away, but Cherkasov followed and ran their vehicle off the road. He then rammed the vehicle down a steep embankment, police said. The two females managed to escape before it went over the edge.

Chersakov fled the scene and remained at large until June 5, when he was arrested in Las Vegas. Chersakov, who could be arraigned as early as Thursday afternoon, faces two counts attempted 2nd-degree murder .