Vermont teen wanted for attempted murder arrested in Nevada

Aleksander Cherkasov, 19, of Northfield, is awaiting extradition back to Vermont on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. (Photo courtesy Northfield Police Dept.)

A teenage fugitive from Northfield is in jail in Las Vegas after nearly three months on the run from attempted murder charges.

Aleksandr Cherkasov, 19, is awaiting extradition back to Vermont. The Las Vegas Police arrested him in Mesquite, Nevada Saturday afternoon along with his mother. She’d been accused of helping him while he was on the run.

Cherkasov is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder from an incident on Northfield on March 20. He was 18 years old at the time. That incident is now believed to have stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend.

A wide range of law enforcement agencies had been searching for Cherkasov. Besides Las Vegas authorities, the Northfield Police and Montpelier Police were involved. The Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service were also investigating.