Northfield, VT teen wanted for attempted murder following Saturday incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield, is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. (Photo courtesy Northfield Police Dept.)

Investigators are asking for help to find a teenager wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. The Northfield Police wrote on Sunday that he’s Aleksander Cherkasov, 18.

He got into an argument shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday with two female acquaintances. Cherkasov is accused of hitting one of the two and trying to run her over with his car.

The acquaintances drove away, but police wrote that Cherkasov ran their car off of Turkey Hill Road and rammed it over a steep embankment. The two females escaped from the car before it went over the edge.

Cherkasov’s car has been found, but Cherkasov himself was still at large Sunday night. If you have any information about where he might be, the Northfield Police are asking you to call them at (802) 485-9181.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog