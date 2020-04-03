Northfield woman killed in house fire, neighbor saves other resident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – A woman was killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Northfield. Police say another resident was saved by a concerned neighbor.

The house, located in the area of Jarvis Lane and Washington Street, was ablaze when Northfield Police, Fire and EMS arrived around 6:30 am Thursday.

The preliminary cause is believed to be a chimney fire.

The woman has been identified as 71 year-old Barbara Eastman. A male resident, 70 year-old Harvey Eastman, is currently receiving medical attention at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

“Thanks to the efforts of a concerned neighbor, who took it upon themselves to enter the residence, one of the residents was saved,” Northfield Police Chief Jon Helfant said.

A death investigation is currently underway, and an autopsy will be conducted in order to determine the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog