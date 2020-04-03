Northfield woman killed in house fire, neighbor saves other resident

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – A woman was killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Northfield. Police say another resident was saved by a concerned neighbor.

The house, located in the area of Jarvis Lane and Washington Street, was ablaze when Northfield Police, Fire and EMS arrived around 6:30 am Thursday.

The preliminary cause is believed to be a chimney fire.

The woman has been identified as 71 year-old Barbara Eastman. A male resident, 70 year-old Harvey Eastman, is currently receiving medical attention at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

“Thanks to the efforts of a concerned neighbor, who took it upon themselves to enter the residence, one of the residents was saved,” Northfield Police Chief Jon Helfant said.

A death investigation is currently underway, and an autopsy will be conducted in order to determine the exact cause of death.